UNI's Morgan, 2nd team MVC

Northern Iowa senior guard Jeremy Morgan earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, while also being named to the MVC All-Defensive team. UNI redshirt freshman guard Spencer Haldeman was named to the MVC All-Freshman team as well.



SECOND TEAM ALL-MVC

Senior guard Jeremy Morgan (Coralville, Iowa) has been named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team for his performance this season. Morgan leads the Panthers in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocked shots, three-pointers and free throws. He was twice named the MVC Player of the Week. He earned honorable mention All-MVC honors last season.



MORGAN TABBED TO ALL-DEFENSIVE SQUAD

For the second consecutive season, Jeremy Morgan has earned a spot on the MVC's All-Defensive team. Morgan leads the Panthers in rebounds (164), steals (48) and blocks (31). Morgan is the third Panther to earn multiple All-Defensive team honors - joining Grant Stout (2005, 2006) and Kwadzo Ahelegbe (2009, 2010, 2011).



UNI's All-Defensive Team Picks

Grant Stout - 2005, 2006

Kwadzo Ahelegbe - 2009, 2010, 2011

Adam Koch - 2010

Lucas O'Rear - 2011

Jeremy Morgan - 2016, 2017



HALDEMAN NAMED TO MVC ALL-FRESHMAN SQUAD

Redshirt freshman Spencer Haldeman (Peosta, Iowa) has been named to the MVC All-Freshman team. Haldeman ranks third on the squad with 48 3-pointers. He ranks fifth on the squad in scoring at 7.5 points per game. Haldeman registered 10 double-figure scoring games, including a season-high 18 points at Wyoming (12/3). Haldeman is the ninth Panther to earn a spot on the MVC All-Freshman squad.



UNI's All-Freshman Team Picks

Chris Foster - 2002

Ben Jacobson - 2003

Brooks McKowen - 2004

Eric Coleman - 2005

Johnny Moran - 2009

Deon Mitchell - 2012

Seth Tuttle - 2012

Jeremy Morgan - 2014

Spencer Haldeman - 2017

