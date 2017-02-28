UNI's Morgan, 2nd team MVC - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI's Morgan, 2nd team MVC

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

Northern Iowa senior guard Jeremy Morgan earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, while also being named to the MVC All-Defensive team. UNI redshirt freshman guard Spencer Haldeman was named to the MVC All-Freshman team as well.

SECOND TEAM ALL-MVC
Senior guard Jeremy Morgan (Coralville, Iowa) has been named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team for his performance this season. Morgan leads the Panthers in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocked shots, three-pointers and free throws. He was twice named the MVC Player of the Week. He earned honorable mention All-MVC honors last season.

MORGAN TABBED TO ALL-DEFENSIVE SQUAD
For the second consecutive season, Jeremy Morgan has earned a spot on the MVC's All-Defensive team. Morgan leads the Panthers in rebounds (164), steals (48) and blocks (31). Morgan is the third Panther to earn multiple All-Defensive team honors - joining Grant Stout (2005, 2006) and Kwadzo Ahelegbe (2009, 2010, 2011).

UNI's All-Defensive Team Picks
Grant Stout - 2005, 2006
Kwadzo Ahelegbe - 2009, 2010, 2011
Adam Koch - 2010
Lucas O'Rear - 2011
Jeremy Morgan - 2016, 2017

HALDEMAN NAMED TO MVC ALL-FRESHMAN SQUAD
Redshirt freshman Spencer Haldeman (Peosta, Iowa) has been named to the MVC All-Freshman team. Haldeman ranks third on the squad with 48 3-pointers. He ranks fifth on the squad in scoring at 7.5 points per game. Haldeman registered 10 double-figure scoring games, including a season-high 18 points at Wyoming (12/3). Haldeman is the ninth Panther to earn a spot on the MVC All-Freshman squad.

UNI's All-Freshman Team Picks
Chris Foster - 2002
Ben Jacobson - 2003
Brooks McKowen - 2004
Eric Coleman - 2005
Johnny Moran - 2009
Deon Mitchell - 2012
Seth Tuttle - 2012
Jeremy Morgan - 2014
Spencer Haldeman - 2017
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000

    Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:02:14 GMT

    Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

    More >>

    Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

    More >>

  • Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:59:51 GMT

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:37:49 GMT

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.