Teen girl snaps haunting photobomb

ADEL, Ga. -- This picture has some people singing the theme song to "Ghostbusters."

The photo shows a girl sitting in the back of a car, and you can see two men outside of the rear window. The only problem? There was one other person actually in the background.

“This picture was taken by my 13 year old daughter earlier today at Paradise (the fishing place) in Tifton, Ga.” Jessica Ogletree wrote on Facebook. “Notice my son Kolton in the background and then notice the gentleman standing to his right!!! Ya’ll this gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing.”

“Haley was going back through her pictures and saw this and needless to say freaked out and called me lol!” the mother wrote.”

But is it real?

Skeptics across the country are claiming the picture was probably altered with editing software.