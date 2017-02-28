Chiefs to cut Pro-Bowl RB Jamaal Charles

By Michael David Smith

One of the great players in Chiefs history is on the way out in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have decided to release running back Jamaal Charles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Charles has had an outstanding career in Kansas City: His average of 5.5 yards per carry is the best of any running back in NFL history, and he, Jim Brown and Barry Sanders are the only players ever with five different seasons of at least 1,000 yards and at least 5.0 yards per carry.

But Charles has been injured and was limited to just 12 carries for 40 yards last year and just 71 carries for 364 yards the year before. Realistically, a 30-year-old running back who is that slowed by age and injury just can’t command much money in today’s NFL.

Charles will hit free agency and can land somewhere, but he’s probably only going to get paid like a backup.