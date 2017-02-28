Iowa man accused of firing at deputy charged with attempted murder

A man accused of firing at a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy has been charged with attempted murder.

Authorities say 24-year-old Melvin Spencer, of Sioux City, was charged Monday and is being held on $250,000 bail. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say a deputy had tried to pull over a vehicle carrying Spencer and another man around 3:30a.m. Sunday. The chase ended when the vehicle stopped south of the Sioux Gateway Airport. Authorities say one or both men then opened fire at the deputy, who shot back. The other man was injured during the shootout and was hospitalized. His name hasn't been released. The deputy and Spencer weren't injured.

Authorities say Spencer fled on foot but was caught a few hours later.

