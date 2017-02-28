Cascade rallies past Central Decatur in 1A quarterfinal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cascade rallies past Central Decatur in 1A quarterfinal

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Lisa Tucker hit the go-ahead free throw with 12 seconds left as Cascade topped Central Decatur for a spot in the class 1A semifinals. The loss was the first of the season for the Cardinals

Tucker's shot capped a back and forth battle that featured a pair of second half rallies. The Cougars took a 49-41 lead following a 16-0 run over the course of the third and fourth quarter. Central Decatur returned the favor rallying in the final minutes to the game at 56 with 22 seconds remaining.

That's when Tucker drew a foul on a drive with 12 seconds on the clock. She hit one of two shots for the lead. Following a turnover on the next possession, Nicole McDermott returned to the line to extend the lead to three. The Cougars blocked a game-tying three point attempt in the final moments to seal the win.

McDermott led the Cascade effort with 18 points. Abbie Ruggeberg added 13 in the win.

The Cougars advance to face undefeated Treynor in the semifinal.

