'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper 'better' after heart attack

   NEW YORK (AP) -- "Biggest Loser" host Bob Harper says he's "feeling better" and "taking it easy" two weeks after suffering a heart attack.
   Harper made the statement on Facebook on Monday after news of the Feb. 12 attack became public.
   Harper told TMZ he collapsed at a New York City gym and a doctor who was there performed CPR on him.
   Harper has been with the NBC reality weight loss show for all 17 seasons since its 2004 debut. He served as a trainer on the show until 2016, when he took over as host.

