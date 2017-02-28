Dubuque casino renames itself, now "Q Casino" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque casino renames itself, now "Q Casino"

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Mystique Casino is renaming itself to Q Casino, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.

 “The goal of Q Casino is to celebrate our community by paying homage to the Key City’s rich heritage, all while making our local organizations the mission centerpiece," said Assistant General Manager Brian Rakestraw.

The official name takes over Wednesday.

The casino is undergoing a number of other changes, they say, including converting to a 24/7 casino on April 1.

