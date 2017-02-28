Concussion Journals: Statistics on youth football concussions

Health Research Funding Organization compiled an astounding list of statistics regarding concussions in youth football.

1. The chances of suffering a catastrophic injury while playing football when compared to other high school sports: 3x greater.

2. Only 42% of high schools have access to athletic training services.

3. 1 out of every 2 second impact injuries that occur after a concussion result in the fatality of a young athlete.

4. 15.8% of football players who sustain a concussion severe enough to cause loss of consciousness return to play the same day.

5. Concussion rates for children under the age of 19 who play in football have doubled in the last decade, even though overall sports participation has declined.

6. More than 248,000 children visited hospital emergency departments in 2009 for concussions and other traumatic brain injuries related to sports and recreation.

7. The majority of high level impacts in youth football occur during practices.

8. 62% of all sports injuries occur during practices, not during games.

9. About 27% of parents do not take their child’s practices as seriously as they do their games.

10. 5-10% of athletes will experience a concussion in any given sport season.

11. The chances of a youth football athlete suffering a concussion over the course of 1 season: 75%.

12. Up to 20% of youth players will sustain a brain injury over the course of a season.

13. Kids who have had one concussion are 6 times more likely to experience a secondary concussion.

14. In a 2013 study, it was found that youth football players are injured at a rate that is 3 to 4 times higher than older players during games, while practice injuries were the same.

15. It is estimated that 53% of high school athletes have sustained at least 1 concussion before participating in high school sports.

16. The percentage of collegiate athletes who have a history of multiple concussions before playing their first college game: 36%.

17. It is important to manage concussions early because the frontal lobe continues to develop until the age of 25.

18. If a second concussion is received, then a third is up to 4x more likely.

19. A football player may receive up to 1,500 blows to the head during a season.

20. The amount of gravity recorded in a hit to the head that causes a concussion in football: 40g.

--------------------------------------------------

Concussion Symptoms

According to the athletic training department at the University of Northern Iowa, if your student-athlete is showing the symptoms below, there could be something wrong in his or her brain: