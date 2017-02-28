Minnesota Vikings won't exercise option on Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is headed for the free agent market.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday morning they won't exercise the 2017 option on Peterson's contract, meaning he'll become an unrestricted free again on Thursday, Mar. 9.

Peterson was due $18 million this season.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” said Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman in a statement released by the team. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

The 31-year-old running back has rushed for nearly 12,000 yards in his 10 year career, but hasn't eclipsed 100 in two of the last three seasons because of a suspension and a knee injury.