Decorah Eagles welcome egg #3

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DECORAH (KWWL) -

The world famous Decorah Eagles welcomed their third egg of 2017 Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Raptor Resource Project, the egg was laid just after 7 p.m.

Raptor Resource Project Director John Howe says this has been a very consistent pair of eagles, laying three eggs pretty much every year.

The eagles at the Decorah North nest laid their third egg Saturday. 

To see what the eagles are up to, check out their livestream: http://www.kwwl.com/category/307080/decorah-eagle-cam-live-streaming-video-2015-2016.

