U.S. News: Iowa 6th best state to live in

It's not number one, but it's certainly top 10. And we'll take it.

Iowa is the sixth best state to live in, according to a new ranking put out by U.S. News.

The ranking, which uses seven primary categories, says Iowa is one of the best states to live in.

The list reflects performance in health care, education, crime and corrections, infrastructure, opportunity, economy and government.

Iowa's highest rankings come from health care and opportunity, where we're ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Iowa's lowest ranking comes from economy, where we rank 30th.

Massachusetts comes in at number one, while neighboring Minnesota comes in third.

Wisconsin is ranked 16th and Illinois comes in at 29th.

For a full list of rankings, which includes the methodology for the rankings, visit https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/rankings.