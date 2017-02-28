Willie Nelson coming to McGrath Amphitheatre on June 12

Country icon Willie Nelson is coming to eastern Iowa this summer, with a performance at McGrath Amphitheatre scheduled for Monday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Ticket pricing for the riverside show will range from $49.50 through $154.50, and go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Nelson has been making music for six decades, and has played on more than 200 albums. Nelson will also perform in Sioux City on Saturday, June 10.

Visit McGrath Amphitheatre online for more information on Nelson's Cedar Rapids stop.