Truck loaded with milk tips during U-turn

A truck loaded with milk tips over while the driver is making a U-turn.

It happened on Monday afternoon in Fayette County.

Crews were called to the AMPI in Arlington that afternoon for a report that a semi rolled over.

Casey Jones, 21, from Oelwein was driving the truck with a trailer filled with milk. Investigators say Jones tried to make a U-turn and the truck tipped.

Jones was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Manchester for his injuries.

The accident caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.