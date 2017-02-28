Truck loaded with milk tips during U-turn - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Truck loaded with milk tips during U-turn

FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -
A truck loaded with milk tips over while the driver is making a U-turn.
It happened on Monday afternoon in Fayette County. 
Crews were called to the AMPI in Arlington that afternoon for a report that a semi rolled over.
Casey Jones, 21, from Oelwein was driving the truck with a trailer filled with milk. Investigators say Jones tried to make a U-turn and the truck tipped.
Jones was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Manchester for his injuries.
The accident caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.
