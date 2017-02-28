Lightning hits famous Space Needle in Seattle - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lightning hits famous Space Needle in Seattle

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Storms over Seattle brought lightning with them, and caused the famous Space Needle to get struck.

The Space Needle Twitter account shared video during the storm; they say lightning hitting the needle is rare.

It's not clear if the lightning caused any damage. 

