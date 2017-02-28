Class action lawsuit filed against UI for cutting scholarship money

The University of Iowa recently announced it's cutting $3.4 million in scholarships to keep up with state budget cuts.



Now, the first class action lawsuit has been filed against the university for taking away money for those scholarships.



According to a press release, Wandro & Associates, P.C. and the Erbe Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit in Polk County District Court representing Benjamin Muller. The release states Muller is one of the 2,500 Iowa students who had their scholarship taken away without warning.



There are meetings scheduled in both West Des Moines and Iowa City Saturday, March 4. Parents, students and alumni are invited to attend to ask questions about legal options.



The meeting in Iowa City on Saturday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center.

