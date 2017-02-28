Target rattles Wall Street with weak quarter, outlook - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Target rattles Wall Street with weak quarter, outlook

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Target Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $817 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $20.69 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.75 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings to be $3.80 to $4 per share.

