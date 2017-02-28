Dubuque business leaders raise money to get out of the doghouse

In an attempt to quickly get out of the doghouse, ten Dubuque business owners and leaders are working to raise an impound fee.

It's part of the Dubuque Regional Humane Society's second annual "In the Doghouse" fundraiser.

Those ten leaders need to raise $2,000 by March 24, when they'll be put in the kennel, and then released with the impound fee.

That money important, because DRHS sees 2,500 animals come through it's facility every year.

And it's not a cheap operation to maintain.

"It's really important to us. Over 50 percent of our budget comes to us through the community, whether it's through events, like in the doghouse, or grants that we ask for or people just contributing money," said Maria Benham, president and CEO of the DRHS.

Robin MacFarlane, owner of That's My Dog, is participating this year for the first time.

"I got a phone call, and said, how would you like to be in a kennel? And I said, that's a comfortable place for me, but if I can get people to pay to get me out, lets go for it," she said.

MacFarlane says it's important for her as a business leader to step up and give back.

"That's what goes with the word leadership, right? If you don't lead by example, how can you expect anyone to follow you. And that's part of my job as a trainer, I teach people how to lead their animal to a better lifestyle. And it's part of the job as a CEO to lead the way and show people how we can all pitch in and get involved," she said.

To find out more or to donate to anyone's impound fee, visit http://dbqhumane.org/.