UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters rule overnight fire suspicious - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters rule overnight fire suspicious

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Waterloo fire says they believe the fire at the house on Fairview Avenue is suspicious in nature. They are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fire. 

UPDATE: The fire started up again around 6:30 this morning. Smoke could be seen rising out of the roof of the house. Firefighters were able to control the fire. 

UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters tell us nobody was inside a home on Fairview Avenue when it caught fire early this morning.

Firefighters say it's currently empty. There's a "for sale" sign in front of the home.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Waterloo.

The house is on Fairview Avenue.

At this point, we don't know if anyone is inside the home. There's a "for sale" in front of the home. 

KWWL has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.