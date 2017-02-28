UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters rule overnight fire suspicious

UPDATE: Waterloo fire says they believe the fire at the house on Fairview Avenue is suspicious in nature. They are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

UPDATE: The fire started up again around 6:30 this morning. Smoke could be seen rising out of the roof of the house. Firefighters were able to control the fire.

UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters tell us nobody was inside a home on Fairview Avenue when it caught fire early this morning.

Firefighters say it's currently empty. There's a "for sale" sign in front of the home.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Waterloo.

The house is on Fairview Avenue.

