Top Ranked Waverly-Shell Rock beat Forest City to qualify for 3A State Tourney

The Go-Hawks bring a 21 and 1 record into the game with Forest City...

It was physical tonight --and the go-hawks get the best of it early...

The big man Austin Phyfe is a playmaker---dishing to Jacob Bahe for the jam...

Later it is Phyfe with the lefty hook... The Go-Hawks have forest city on the ropes--leading 30-15 at halftime..

In the second half-- Forest City charges back...Grady Hovenga hits from downtown... The Indians pull to within eight...

But the Go-Hawks respond.. Jackson little with a great look inside to Austin Phyfe...

And then Braden Holmquist drives and dishes to Mosai Newsom--- and he muscles his way inside for the basket...

Waverly-Shell Rock turns up the defensive intensity... Luke Velky with the steal--- and he is going to take it all the way for two... As the Go-Hawks take a 14 point lead..

Right before the end of the third--- more great defense---leads to another go-hawks basket in transition---John Stensland beats buzzer...

And Waverly-Shell Rock is too strong tonight---the Go-Hawks beat Forest City 71-55 to advance to the 3A State tournament...