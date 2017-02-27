Rockwell Collins employees remember friend killed in Kansas bar

On Wednesday, Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot and killed in a Kansas bar by an intoxicated man who witnesses say was using racial slurs. Two others were hurt, his friend and co-worker, Alok Madasai, and Ian Grillot, a witness who tried to help.

Kuchibhotla and Madasai worked at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids. Their former co-workers shocked by the news and drove immediately to Kansas.

One remembering the phone call where he found out the news.

"And he said Srin was no more. I totally went blank. I didn't know what to do," Gowrishwar Akarapu said.

From 2008 to 2014, Kuchibhotla worked at Rockwell as an engineer. Two of those years earning Engineer of Year nominations from his colleagues.

"He is the best engineer that anybody can have. He is committed. Work is his priority. We always joked with him that work is your first wife," Bharat Kulkarni said.

They say more so than being a hard worker, he was a good and giving person.

"It's in his nature he does that everywhere. When we were in college we used to call him in our native language ,, which means the giver he just gives everything for other people," Akarapu said.

All agreeing he was always the type to make one feel included.

"Srini was a person who embraced diversity and in fact inclusion he always invited anybody and everybody to his home and his heart," Kanu Salaria said.

Salaria saying that's how she wants Kuchibhotla to be remembered.

"I would like people to do one thing for me next time they see a person who they don't know, who is diverse, who is different from them, have a conversation."