Cedar Falls School Board approves purchase of land - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls School Board approves purchase of land

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls School Board is planning for the future of the growing community.

During Monday's meeting, board members voted to purchase a section of land west of the University of Northern Iowa with plans to eventually build a new Cedar Falls High School.

The 50 acres sits west of the UNI Dome, and north of W. 27th Street.

Janelle Darst, with Cedar Falls Schools told KWWL in a previous story, the land purchase would cost the school district $740,000, or $14,800 per acre.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.