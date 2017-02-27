Cedar Falls School Board approves purchase of land

Cedar Falls School Board is planning for the future of the growing community.

During Monday's meeting, board members voted to purchase a section of land west of the University of Northern Iowa with plans to eventually build a new Cedar Falls High School.

The 50 acres sits west of the UNI Dome, and north of W. 27th Street.

Janelle Darst, with Cedar Falls Schools told KWWL in a previous story, the land purchase would cost the school district $740,000, or $14,800 per acre.