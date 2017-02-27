Iowans remembering Bill Paxton

Iowans are remembering beloved actor Bill Paxton, who spent months here while filming Twister.

The actor died this weekend after complications from heart surgery at 61 years old. His death is bringing recognition to a Hardin County house, where the final scene of the 1996 hit took place.

Harry Haywood owned the property at the time of the shoot.

Haywood says, "I called my cousin who said there were some people looking for a site for a major motion picture. People came out and fell in love with the place, like most people do when they see it."

Haywood says it's the off-camera moments he cherishes the most, specifically with Bill Paxton.

"His love for people was just so obvious," he says.

Photos show the actor enjoying time with Haywood's kids and nephews.

"He was just a normal guy who loved being around people. My kids loved him and he loved them," he says.

Those memories flying around and always will be, as this iconic house brings it all back to eastern Iowa.

