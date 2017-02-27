Hazleton man charged with arson after house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hazleton man charged with arson after house fire

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
A house fire leads to an arson arrest.  It happened Saturday in the 400 block of Sufficool St. in Hazleton.

49-year-old KIm Tielebein is charged with first degree arson and public intoxication.  He is being held at the Buchanan County Jail.

The fire remains under investigation.

