Iowa State's Morris earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State's Morris earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

Iowa State senior guard Monté Morris has been named Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week after helping Iowa State to a pair of wins at Texas Tech and at home against Baylor.

Morris, a Flint, Michigan, native, averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists as the Cyclones extended their win streak to five games. He committed just two turnovers in 79 minutes of action and converted 15-of-27 (.556) shots from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Morris has been recognized twice this season and four times in his career.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.