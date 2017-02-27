Questions still surround injury of 11-month-old

11-month-old Kingston Charles is still in critical condition at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital after a reported fall. Kingston is facing severe injuries, but his grandmother says he's proving to be a fighter.

Kingston's grandmother Delores Hoskins has been by his side, staying with him at the hospital.

"He's still fighting," said Hoskins. "He's still fighting for his life."

Grandma says Kingston has been fighting since the very beginning.

"He's been fighting since day one, he was born a preemie," said Hoskins. "This time last year, this week, I seen him in the same predicament, with tubes and stuff trying to live as a preemie, and I was just like history is repeating itself, but that was in God's will. This is not God's will."

A friend of the family shared pictures of Kingston, wrapped up in tubes and monitors, holding on tight.

Doctors believe he was suffering from shaken baby syndrome before his head injury.

Grandma says the injuries are so severe, they have caused him to also lose his eyesight.

After his declining health, the family was starting to consider taking him off life support, but that's when Grandma says she wanted to give him one last bath, and that's when he showed he wasn't ready to give up.

"I just felt that he needed a mother's touch," said Hoskins. "No, it was really an angel that came to me and told me to do this in a dream. And within two hours he started to move. Within a matter of hours, we were getting ready to pull him off life support, and he started to move, and then he coughed. And then the next day, he started changing diapers, he opened up his eyes. So everyday I stay in the room with him to make sure he has the touch."

Hoskins says the doctors tell her these injuries are not a result of a fall.

"I want Waterloo Police to find out who did this," said Hoskins. "Someone needs to be his voice."

Waterloo Police did search Kingston's home last week, but have not said what they were looking for. Police say they are still investigating.

The family is asking for prayers and financial support.

