Five Flags Center in Dubuque hosts WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania

An exciting Monday night of wrestling at the Five Flags Center. The WWE's road to Wrestlemania making at a primetime stop in Dubuque.

"Well, tonight we have WWE Live, this will be the second time WWE will be back in the last year which is huge for Dubuque. They had such a fantastic time. We had such a great response from the crowd, they decided to bring back a bigger show," said HR Cook, general manager of the Five Flags Center.

This time around, a show with one of their biggest stars, John Cena. "We're gonna have John Cena make a guest appearance, to actually wrestle which is huge for Dubuque," added Cook.

Day of the show, the arena busy with lots of prep work inside. "They're setting up the ring, the wrestlers are beginning to arrive."

Fifth street between Main and Locust streets blocked off with WWE buses and trucks.

Fans stopping by to take pictures, but also to get those last minute tickets. "My girlfriend really loved Cena and Orton and she's like you better get me tickets, so I'm down here and bought my tickets," said Mike Krohmer of Dubuque.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.

For more information, visit: http://www.fiveflagscenter.com/events/2017/wwe-live-road-to-wrestlemania