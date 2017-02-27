Older Iowan Ubering at 80-years-old

One eastern Iowa driver is Ubering at 80-years-old. He is riding around Cedar Rapids taking part in ride sharing as a part-time job.

Dave Solberg has been retired for 20 years and he started driving for Uber one year ago to stay busy, calling it one of his hobbies.

"Funny, funny funny guy" reads a review for Solberg on the ride sharing app Uber.

"A 10 is perfect and I am a 9.1, so somebody didn't like me," laughed Solberg.

He says his car and his charm make him the best Uber driver in the Cedar Rapids area.

"Uber is a lot less expensive, the cars are cleaner and better and the drivers are a lot better looking," said Solberg.

Solberg believes he is one of the oldest drivers, picking up nearly 15 people a day at 80-years-old.

"I don't know anybody older than I am," said Solberg.

He says not only is Uber great for people in eastern Iowa, but it means a lot to him.

"That's exactly right, if I am not playing golf and pool I'm Ubering," said Solberg.

He says he has many regulars, including one little boy

"He's four years old and he gets upset when I don't come," said Solberg.

That boy's mom uses Uber to take her son to daycare and then go to work. Many others using it for school and travel.

"A cab from the airport to the Double Tree Inn in downtown Cedar Rapids normally will cost around 40 bucks, I've been told that," said Solberg. "With Uber it costs about $17."

Solberg says Uber saves people money and gives him something to do.

"I've been retired for 20 years, it gives me something to do and I love doing it," said Solberg.

Solberg says he does Uber some people to Waterloo, but not much.

Solberg also says Lyft started in Cedar Rapids last week and he is also now a Lyft driver.

