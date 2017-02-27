Eastern Iowa Airport partnering with Lyft

The Eastern Iowa Airport is partnering with ride-share company Lyft, Inc. The Cedar Rapids Airport commission approved the one-year agreement Monday.

Lyft will pay the Commission a one-time $1,000 permit fee to operate at the airport. Lyft is a transportation company that allows passengers to request a ride through a smart-phone app in a matter of minutes.

Kirk Safford, senior manager, airports for Lyft, said in a statement, "We're thrilled that Lyft is now available for travelers at The Eastern Iowa Airport, and would like to thank the airport team for its collaborative efforts to bring safe, reliable and affordable transportation options to the airport.”

One of the airport’s core values is customer service and one of the ways to fulfill that is to provide a wide array of options,” said airport director Marty Lenss.

The airport is also finalizing an agreement with Uber.