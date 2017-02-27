Coralville fire leaves several people without their home

"I was screaming like yelling at everybody, banging on the doors I was like we got to get out, there is a fire hurry," Whitney Singh describes the moments after she realized her apartment building at Eversull Square in Coralville was on fire, telling us she heard what she initially thought were gunshots Sunday morning.

"When I heard it the second time I kind of got a little nervous and decided I'm gonna go make sure my doors locked."

That's when she realized her doorknob was hot, opening her door to find smoke and flames coming down the stairs.

One man leaped from his second floor balcony to escape the blaze, he was taken to the hospital.

"I hope he is okay I mean I know he is in critical condition last I heard so if anybody wants to put thoughts and prayers do it towards that gentleman," says Rahman Hudson, a resident.

Residents are being allowed back inside the building to grab their belongings, one told us his apartment is covered in what looks like grey snow.

"The entire roof, ceiling is just caved in so pretty much the entire apartment is coated in insulation," says Rahman.

The Coralville Fire Department has not yet determined what started the fire.

The Red Cross is helping those who were impacted, they were given hotel rooms for a couple of nights while they figured things out.







