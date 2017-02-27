The Latest: Bomb threats target 20 Jewish institutions

Officials say bomb threats were called into 13 Jewish community centers and seven Jewish day schools in a dozen states.

No bombs were found Monday, and the JCC Association of North America says normal operations have resumed at all 20 buildings.

The group says it was the fifth wave of bomb threats at Jewish institutions around the country since January. The group counts a total of 89 incidents in 30 states and Canada.

In Philadelphia, meanwhile, police are investigating after hundreds of headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery during the weekend.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf calls the bomb threats and cemetery vandalism reprehensible.