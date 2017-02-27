Turkey Valley edges Janesville in first round of 1A Girls State Basketball

With the game slipping away, Turkey Valley turned things around at just the right time.

The second-ranked Trojans scored the game's final eight points and edged previously unbeaten Janesville 60-58 to advance to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year.

Star guard Shelby Reicks drove for the go-ahead basket with 30 seconds remaining and teammate Elli Winter made a big defensive play in the waning seconds to help Turkey Valley complete its comeback from a nine-point deficit.

Reicks finished with 21 points to lead the Trojans, who lost to Springville in last year's championship game. Morgen Kuennen added 13 points for the Trojans, Sadie Nymeyer scored 12 and Winter finished with 10 to go with four steals.

Janesville's Tori Hazard scored on a variety of drives to the basket and in piling up 34 points on 14-for-24 shooting. But the ninth-ranked Wildcats couldn't get the ball to her at the end for the one additional basket they needed.

Turkey Valley trailed 48-39 early in the fourth quarter and was down 58-52 with under 90 seconds to play. Winter started the final rally by scoring on a putback, Kayla Gebel followed with another bucket off an offensive rebound -- her only basket of the game -- and Kuennen sank a free throw to cut the lead to 58-57.

After Janesville missed a free throw, Reicks drove down the lane for the go-ahead basket. The Wildcats then tried to get the ball inside to Hazard, but Winter tipped it away, Reicks grabbed it and was fouled. She made a free with throw with 3.5 seconds remaining, then hustled for the rebound after she missed the second shot and held the ball until the buzzer sounded.

Turkey Valley moves into a semifinal game at 11:45 a.m. Thursday with a 22-2 record. Janesville, making its second trip to state, finishes 24-1.