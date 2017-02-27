Waterloo man accused of asking ex-step-daughter for sexual photo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo man accused of asking ex-step-daughter for sexual photos

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A man is accused of asking his 14-year-old former step-daughter to take sexually explicit photos of herself.  63-year-old Craig Hilton, of Waterloo, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent contact with a child.

Police say he offered the girl money to text him the photos.  The girl immediately told her mother, who then told police.  Hilton was arrested shortly after.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.