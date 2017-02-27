Science experiment clears Andrew school, no injuries

A small fire caused by a science experiment caused school officials to evacuate Andrew Community School Monday morning, according to a Facebook post.

It happened around 9:00 a.m., when a teacher "added water to the chemical to dilute the solution they reacted causing a small fire," the post said.

According to that post, all the students had safety gear on, and no one was injured.

The teacher was able to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, and students were immediately evacuated from all classrooms, the post says.

Students were able to return shortly, although according to that post, middle school students had to stay on the lower level until smoke cleared from the second level.

"The Andrew Fire Department remained in the building to complete gas level tests and it was determined the building was safe for students," the post says.

According to that post, the Davenport HAZMAT team responded to get rid of the chemicals. Poison control was also on scene, saying the reaction of the chemicals weren't poisonous, but did create excess carbon dioxide.