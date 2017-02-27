Waterloo Police investigate stabbing

Waterloo Police are investigating what led to a stabbing that happened in Waterloo Sunday morning.

Police say Tondalaya Renee Bridges, 29, was taken to Iowa City after being stabbed in the neck. Captain David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department says Bridges is in stable condition Monday afternoon.

Police were initially called to 1227 Mullan Avenue after 3 a.m. for a break in. Police say Bridges tried to enter the home of 29-year-old Ashley Martin, when Martin allegedly stabbed Bridges.

Police say earlier that morning Bridges and Martin were in an altercation at a liquor store, the problem then moved to the apartment on Mullan Avenue.

This case remains under investigation.