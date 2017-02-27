Jim Gaffigan coming to Cedar Rapids this summer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jim Gaffigan coming to Cedar Rapids this summer

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be making a stop in Eastern Iowa this summer.

Gaffigan will be performing at the U.S. Cellular Center on Saturday, July 22 as part of his Noble Ape Tour.

The show is set for 8 p.m.

For tickets visit Ticketmaster.com.

