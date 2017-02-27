TRACKING: Light snow or flurries Today

More snow showers will track through the KWWL viewing area today as a weak system tracks through the Upper Midwest. Amounts will be light. We clear out tonight but the clouds track back in for tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 30s and lows dipping into the teens.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend with highs climbing back into the 50s for Saturday and aiming for the low 60s Sunday as the winds pick up over the weekend. Strong winds will accompany rain and thunderstorms on Monday with falling temperatures likely on Tuesday as the system tracks away.

