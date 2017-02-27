ISU's Monte Morris earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa State Cyclones have won five straight, and pulled into a tie for second place in the Big 12 thanks in large part to senior Guard Monte Morris.

He's been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Morris had a big week, averaging 20 points and 6.5 assists in wins over Texas Tech on the road, and the upset of #9 Baylor at home.

He was lights out from the field, shooting 15-of-27, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Morris also committed just two turnovers in nearly 80 minutes on the floor.

The Cyclones look to stay hot as they wrap up their regular season this week with a home tilt against Oklahoma State on Tuesday and a battle at West Virginia on Friday.