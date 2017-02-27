Drone crashes through window of 27th-floor apartment - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drone crashes through window of 27th-floor apartment

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Police in New York City are looking for the owner of a drone that crashed through a window on a high-rise apartment building.

NYPD officials say the drone crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday into a 27th-floor apartment in the Waterside Plaza tower overlooking the East River in Manhattan's Kips Bay section.

Police say a 66-year-old woman living in the apartment was at her computer when the drone crashed through the window and landed just a few feet away from her. She wasn't injured.

Police have recovered the drone, but so far don't know who owns it. Their investigation is continuing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.