Cops: Mom used girl's breath to start car with DUI device

A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months.More >>
A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months.More >>
Mostly sunny, rather pleasant Wednesday. Chances for rain and storms increase later in the week.More >>
Mostly sunny, rather pleasant Wednesday. Chances for rain and storms increase later in the week.More >>
911 got a call a man fell in around 9:44 a.m.More >>
He was reported to be downstream from the dam, next to the Ice House in Cedar Falls.More >>
A UNI professor and his cousin, proudly displaying the Iowa state flag, become the first Iowans to summit Mount Everest from the north route.More >>
A UNI professor and his cousin, proudly displaying the Iowa state flag, become the first Iowans to summit Mount Everest from the north route.More >>
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department says 59-year-old James Walleser of Lansing is the person who died in a crash after a washout along Highway 82.More >>
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department says 59-year-old James Walleser of Lansing is the person who died in a crash after a washout along Highway 82.More >>