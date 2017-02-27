Iowa gas prices down slightly in past week

Gas prices in Iowa have fallen 0.3 cents a gallon in the past week to an average of $2.33 a gallon.



GasBuddy reports the national average increased 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, and now averages roughly $2.28 per gallon.



Prices Sunday were 49.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 0.4 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. During the last month, the national average went up 0.8 cents per gallon.





GasBuddy finds prices in the region as follows:



Quad Cities- $2.22/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.23/g.

Des Moines- $2.55/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

Omaha- $2.32/g, flat from last week's $2.32/g.

