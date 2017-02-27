2nd murder trial set to begin for man in Sioux City slaying

The second trial is scheduled to begin Monday of a Sioux City man charged with murder.

The trial of 48-year-old Elias Wanatee is to be held in in Pottawattamie County District Court in Council Bluffs. A judge had granted Wanatee's request for a change of venue, citing publicity. Wanatee's first trial ended in a mistrial in December after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

Wanatee is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 17, 2016, stabbing death of 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux City. There were no eyewitnesses, and police never found the weapon.

Defense attorney Jason Dunn has suggested that Wanatee acted in self-defense.