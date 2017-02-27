Nashua police start new program to improve community relations

Nashua police say they want to get more people in town interested in law enforcement.

So, they started a new program, where they select three students from Nashua-Plainfield High School each semester to job shadow the officers.

The students get to do everything from ride-alongs, to participating in reserve training.

This way they learn not just what it takes to be an officer, but also what it takes to become one.

Students in the program say they've seen everything from basic traffic stops to officers making arrests.

They've also become friends with the officers.

Nashua police say this program is especially important right now because they've seen fewer people applying to be officers in their area.

This is not the only program they're doing to get more involved with the community.

They also work with younger kids.

They have a star- student luncheon, where an elementary student is selected each month to eat lunch with some officers.

The Nashua Police Department is also planning a bike rodeo for May.

Kids will be able to practice and show off their bike- riding skills with officers.