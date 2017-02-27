Waterloo City Council to discuss plans to fix 4th Street Canopy Bridge

Plans to fix the 4th Street Canopy Bridge in Waterloo are being discussed again.

At Monday night's meeting, the Waterloo City Council will talk about opening the bids for the project and a public hearing, which could happen next month.

Two weeks ago, the Waterloo City Council voted 5-1 in favor of keeping and repairing the canopy bridge, which is expected to cost $1.5 million. Councilman Tom Lind was the lone no vote. Councilman Steve Schmitt was absent from the meeting.

The city engineer says he hopes to start repairs sometime this spring.