Cosby to ask judge for outside jury for criminal trial

Actor Bill Cosby will return to a Pennsylvania courtroom today to ask a judge to bring in outside jurors in his criminal sex assault case.

The hearing comes after the trial judge on Friday ruled that only one other accuser can testify at Cosby's trial.

Prosecutors had wanted 13 other accusers to testify to support charges that Cosby drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004.

