Take two: 'Moonlight' wins best picture at Academy Awards

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Moonlight" has won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset that followed Warren Beatty first reading the wrong winner.

Shock and chaos spread through the Dolby Theatre when producers of "La La Land" were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches to be informed that Beatty had incorrectly read "La La Land" as the winner.

Host Jimmy Kimmel came forward to inform the cast that "Moonlight" had indeed won, showing the envelope as proof.

Producer Jordan Horwitz then graciously passed his statue to the "Moonlight" producers.

