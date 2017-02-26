Upper Iowa tops Saint Cloud State, advances to NSIC semi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Upper Iowa tops Saint Cloud State, advances to NSIC semi

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Upper Iowa Athletics Courtesy: Upper Iowa Athletics
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWWL) -

Upper Iowa notched their 21st victory and advanced to the semi-final of the NSIC Conference tournament with a convincing 81-61 win over Saint Cloud State.

Jordan Hay finished with a team high 20 points in the win on 9-11 shooting. Jimmy Roth added 18, and Carson Parker chipped in 16 for the Peacocks.

Upper Iowa scorched the nets shooting better than 60% from the floor and better than 50% from beyond the arc.

The Peacocks' 21 wins marks the most for the school at the Division II level.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.