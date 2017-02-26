Transgender wrestler wins state championship - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Transgender wrestler wins state championship

(AP and NBC) -

A 17-year-old transgender boy finished an undefeated season by winning the Texas state girls wrestling title.

Mack Beggs' family says he would rather be wrestling boys, but state policy calls for students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.

So the junior from Euless Trinity beat Chelsea Sanchez 12-2 in the 110-pound weight class to improve to 56-0 and earn the championship.

According to Beggs, "I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for my teammates. That's honestly what the spotlight should have been on, is my teammates. The hard work that I put in in the practice room with them, beside me — we trained hard every, single day."

