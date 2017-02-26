Game of Thrones actor dies

"Game of Thrones" actor Neil Fingleton died at 36 from heart failure Saturday in the UK.

The English actor stood 7'7" and was the tallest British-born man and the tallest man in the European Union.

Fingleton was a college and professional basketball player before he began his acting career.

He played professionally in China, Greece, Italy, Spain and England.

On the college level, he played for Holy Cross and the University of North Carolina.

"I have never been self conscious about my height. I am more conscious of going fat and bald, so that should tell you," Fingleton said in 2007.

"I never let my height play a negative part in my life. I always do what I want, some tall people may be restricted as they are constantly stared at or people ask the same questions over and over. This is the only bad thing about being tall – the stupid remarks and questions. Other than that, being tall is great."