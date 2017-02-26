UPDATE: Bond set for suspect in Mardi Gras parade crash

The man suspected of plowing into a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers while intoxicated is being held on $125,000 bond.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2mtjUnG ) Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond for Neilson Rizzuto on Sunday afternoon.

Rizzuto was arrested Saturday night after police say he drove into a crowd of people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

Police said 28 people watching the parade were hurt although there were no fatalities.

Blackburn says if Rizzuto makes bond he'd be placed under house arrest, forced to wear an ankle monitor and would be prohibited from driving.

Police say a breath alcohol test determined that Rizzuto's alcohol level was three times the legal limit after the he was arrested.