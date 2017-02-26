Kurt Busch wins the Daytona 500

Kurt Busch is the winner of the Daytona 500 for the first time in 16 tries.

He took the lead on the final lap on the last in a series of late-race lead changes and cruised to the finish line in front of Ryan Blaney.

A.J. Allmendinger finished third followed by Aric Almirola and Paul Menard.

Chase Elliot appears to be on the way to victory to wrap up a successful week that saw the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott win the pole and his dual qualifying race.

But he ran out of fuel with 3 laps to go, giving the lead to Kyle Larson whose tank went empty two laps later.

Busch took over to lead his only lap of the crash-marred race.

Wrecks knocked out 15 cars from the 40-car field, including Dale Earnhardt, Jr., seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Danica Patrick.

